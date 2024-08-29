Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Sunderland defender is focused on his performances for Graeme Murty rather than the transfer window

Sunderland defender Ben Crompton remains focused on his performances rather than worrying about the transfer window.

The former Shrewsbury Town man returned from a season-ending injury last campaign to start Sunderland’s opening two Premier League 2 games against Newcastle United and Middlesbrough under lead coach Graeme Murty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old has impressed over a long period but may need to move on loan at some stage to experience men’s senior football. For now, though, Crompton is focusing on his performances before the transfer deadline.

“I don't know right now,” Crompton responded after the game against Middlesbrough when asked by The Echo if he would consider a loan to gain first-team football soon.

“I think, at the minute, I'm just trying to give the best I can of myself and give everything every day and every week when I play. Obviously, it's important (to play first-team games) but, at the minute, I'm just focused on myself and my performances and hopefully, the rest of it will take care of itself.”

Crompton, typically a centre-back, has found himself at full-back during the 2024-25 season so far and believes that versatility can help him push on towards the first-team picture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yes definitely,” Crompton responded when asked if he saw himself pushing for senior inclusion. “Obviously, tonight, playing a different role, left-back. Last week, I played both left-back and right-back. Naturally, more of a centre-back

“I think the more positions that I can play, it is good for my learning and also shows a bit of versatility. Hopefully, that can lead to managers trusting me. I think it's a big season for me, so definitely looking to push on and see what comes of it.”

On playing at full-back Crompton added: “It's a little bit different. I think, especially left-back, I've been working through the week with Murts, doing some analysis on my body shape to receive forward on my left side. It is a little bit different for me, but I think I can do a good job wherever Murts wants to put me.

“I think tonight was good and I just need to keep on having an open mind of where they want to play me. Like I said, if I get more opportunities in different positions, I'm not going to complain. I think, obviously, I need to be able to do different roles for the team because football is not always black and white and things can change really quickly. It's always good learning and hopefully, I can push on now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crompton’s stint at full-back this campaign has seen him work with first-team winger Jewison Bennette, who netted two goals against Middlesbrough in the Premier League 2 at Eppleton last Monday.

“All of the lads that come and drop down, they've got a good attitude for it and it's a good learning curve for us lads. It's quite good because us lads, especially me as a defender, learning to communicate with first-team players. Jewi obviously has a bit of a language barrier,” he added.

“I think it's really good for us lads because we need to get hold of them sometimes and put them in place. Sometimes, as young lads, it can be a little bit difficult, but I don't see myself as a young lad anymore, so I'm going to get pushing on now.”