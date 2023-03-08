The Black Cats are next in action against Norwich City at Carrow Road this coming Sunday in the Championship with Mowbray’s men searching for a first win after failing to win their last four fixtures in the league after suffering a humbling 5-1 loss to Stoke City at the Stadium of Light last weekend.

“Normally, always when you concede a defeat you have the hunger to correct it, Norwich boss Wagner said ahead of the clash. “But what I can’t influence is if they would have won, drawn, or lost. I can’t influence that so this means I don’t care.

“I’m focused on us and we have to make sure that whatever their result recently was, that we play on our best and that we have the greatest support possible on Sunday to be successful again.”