'I can smell the cheesy chips already!': Sunderland fans rejoice as Wembley trip confirmed

Sunderland are going to Wembley - and fans are over the moon.

The Black Cats sealed their trip to the capital with a comfortable 2-0 win over Bristol Rovers, Will Grigg and Lewis Morgan netting to seal a semi-final triumph.

And supporters can now look forward to a visit to Wembley on Sunday, March 31 - the first time Sunderland have played at the historic stadium in five years.

Fans were naturally delighted, and here's how they reacted on social media:

@jomurphytweets said: "It might just be the Checkatrade. I don’t really care. Wembley here we come"

@elvesy joked: "Season 2 on Netflix is looking slightly more positive"

@RoryFallow added: "Getting to see your team play for a trophy at Wembley, backed by tens of thousands, is what being a football supporter is all about in this country. This season has restored a lot of pride at Sunderland and that weekend could be the crescendo. I can’t wait."

@Butteroo commented: "Is it ok to leave wife with kids on #Mothersday2019 to go to #Wembley to see #SAFC asking for a friend"

@Jam_Sarny posted: "GET IN LADS!!! I CAN SMELL THE CHEESY CHIPS ON WEMBLEY WAY ALREADY!!!"

@76skelly tweeted: "Another professional and efficient performance from the lads. Thought Flanagan done well at the back when Bristol had a spell of pressure. Great ball from Power and finish from Grigg to ease any nerves"

@Jacobb1Liam added: "Couldn’t be any prouder of Sunderland tonight!!! What an amazing performance and an unreal atmosphere!!!! Get in lads!!! WERE GOING TO WEMBLEY!!!"

@RossSanderson25 said: "We played very well tonight, they knocked the ball around so well, power and Leadbitter both excellent"

@LeeDoubleE_87 posted: "Proper final, too. Two massive clubs. Can’t wait."

@arabmackem commented: "Wembley here we come!!!! Long trek south but me and the mini mackems wouldn’t miss this for he world!!!"

@GoodyGoodyear tweeted: "A few years ago I had a wish to see #safc at Wembley with my dad - never actually thought it would happen - now we’re going back for a 2nd time - haway the lads"

@JoeCSmith11 said: "MoTM for me was Morgan he was outstanding that second half but McLaughlin, O’Nien, Leadbitter, McGeady & Grigg all had great games.. fans of other clubs can rubbish this trophy all they like but they’d kill for a day out at Wembley and this is our 2nd in 5 years.. get in!"