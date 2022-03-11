'Hungry for more': Mel Reay sets Sunderland target after improving performances yields crucial win

The weeks preceding the game against Charlton Athletic had been encouraging for Mel Reay’s side in terms of performance level, but frustrating when it came to results.

A crucial 2-0 win has now moved the Black Cats to the brink of safety, the fundamental objective at the start of the campaign, protecting the Championship status and platform from which this young squad can continue to grow next season.

But Reay is also eager to see her team built on the improving consistency in performances, and also to hit the internal points target set at the beginning of the campaign.

Neve Herron celebrates her first goal against Charlton Athletic

“It's fine margins in this league, and it's the tiny little details that make all the difference,” Reay said.

“Thankfully it came together for us on Sunday, it wasn't total domination by any means but it was enough to get over the line and we'll take that. We want to build on that against Blackburn.

“We've played them twice and managed to get two wins, so we'll go there in good confidence.

“Now it's about consistency, not getting complacent, not thinking that we've done enough. We want to be hungry for more, we haven't achieved our in-house objectives yet, a couple of wins and we will be there or thereabouts. That's what we want to aim for.

“We want to make sure the things that we set out at the start of the season are achieved.”

Charlton had been unbeaten since mid-November in the league, underlining the achievement that was Sunderland’s win.

"It was a huge result,” Reay said.

“It's been coming, the performances have been good but we've not been quite able to get over the line. So we're absolutely delighted with the three points and the clean sheet, it's deserved.

“I'm over the moon for the players, because it's tough to keep confidence up but they've kept going, and they've taken three points off a professional outfit who've been unbeaten for a long time.”

Reay is expecting to select from the same squad on Sunday and will hope for repeat performances from goalkeeper Claudia Moan and Neve Herron, who made a big impact on their return to the XI.

Herron opened the scoring with a fine finish from a corner, before stepping up to score a nerveless late penalty.

“Set pieces are important in our league, a lot of goals come from them,” Reay said.

“Emma Kelly has put a good ball in, and then Keira Ramshaw takes one in the face, Jess Brown puts in a big shot that gets blocked and then it falls to Neve who has shown really good composure to get the shot on target.

“We grew from that goal, weathered the storm a bit when Charlton changed their shape thanks to some great defending and some good saves.

“The penalty is the cherry on top really, Holly Manders does really well to win it. Neve was full of confidence, Keira was off the pitch and Neve sort of looked over, so I said, 'go on, then take it!"

“2-0 looks a bit more glamorous, doesn't it?! It was a nice feeling.”

