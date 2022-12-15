Here, we take a look at everything you need to know about the game between Sunderland and Hull City:

When is Hull City vs Sunderland?

The Championship clash between Sunderland and Hull City will take place on Saturday, December 17. Kick-off at the KCOM Stadium is at 3:00pm.

Amad Diallo

Is Hull City vs Sunderland on TV or being streamed on SAFSEE?

Sunderland’s game with Hull City will be broadcast on TV by Sky Sports on the Red Button service. Fans in the United Kingdom won’t be able to stream the game on SAFSEE. However, fans outside of the UK will be able to stream the clash on SAFSEE.

Sunderland fans who don’t have access to Sky Go can stream the game on their mobile devices and tablet. If you don’t subscribe to Sky Go, you can purchase a day pass for Now TV for a one-off payment.

How else can I follow Hull City vs Sunderland?

BBC Radio Newcastle will be offering live commentary of the clash with Nick Barnes and former Sunderland player Gary Bennett.

Alternatively, supporters can stay up-to-date with all the latest news and updates from the game with the Sunderland Echo.

Our writers Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson will bring you all the latest team news, updates and both pre-match and post-match reaction to some of the game’s biggest talking points.

What’s the latest team news ahead of Hull City vs Sunderland?

Ross Stewart missed out on Sunderland’s squad against West Brom, with head coach Tony Mowbray providing this update after the game.

“He played 60 minutes midweek in a bounce game, and I think he just felt a bit delicate after that game. He didn’t feel anything during it, but we’re just taking that precaution of not forcing him into a situation where he damages it.

“We’ll give it as long as it needs, but hopefully that’s only for days rather than weeks.

“The practice game was Wednesday, and he was cooling down on the Thursday and just said he felt something. There haven’t been many training days since then.

“He didn’t train on Saturday or Sunday because he just said he was feeling something. It’s not something we need to scan or anything. The medical department aren’t too worried about it."

Dan Ballard stepped up his own return from injury and played for the under-21s against Middlesbrough on Monday. The ex-Arsenal defender is in with an outside chance of making Mowbray’s squad.

Ballard, praising the medical team, told the club website: “There has been a lot of ups and downs. They have put in so much work that not a lot of people see and they probably don’t know how appreciative I am. The fans have done a lot for me as well so I am really appreciative of it.”

What are the latest betting odds for Hull City vs Sunderland?

Sunderland win: 9/5

Draw: 21/10

Hull City win: 6/4

All odds are correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

Can I get tickets for Hull City vs Sunderland?

