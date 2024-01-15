Hull City have been handed a three-month injury blow ahead of their game against Sunderland.

Hull City will be without striker Liam Delap for the game against Sunderland after the loanee missed The Tigers' loss to Norwich City last Saturday.

Tigers boss Liam Rosenior confirmed before the game against Norwich City that the youngster will miss up to three months with a knee issue.

The 20-year-old Manchester City loanee has scored seven Championship goals this season but was forced off during their defeat at Sheffield Wednesday having played against the Black Cats on Boxing Day, a game Sunderland won 1-0 at the MKM Stadium.

The England under-21 international has made 27 appearances so far this term and has impressed at Hull City following loan stints at Stoke City and Preston North End during the 2022-23 campaign.

Boss Liam Rosenior told the club website: "He is looking to two to three months minimum, which is a real shame for him and for us because he's been such a bright spot."

Rosenior said Delap will require another assessment in three weeks, adding: "It is an issue on his knee, but hopefully it can be fixed without surgery.

"He will be between us and Manchester City. Obviously, they have outstanding facilities and outstanding people and we want to do what's right by him and how both medical teams see fit to get him back as quickly as possible and not just for now, but for the rest of his career get him rehabbed right."