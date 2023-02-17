Huge Sunderland support at Coventry confirmed as Cats look to break record dating back to 1909-10 against Bristol City

A club statement read: “Tickets for Sunderland AFC's trip to Coventry City are now sold out. Tony Mowbray's side travel to the CBS Arena on Saturday 25 February (KO 12.30pm).

“3,000 of the Red and White Army are making the trip to the West Midlands - thank you for your support!”

Sunderland host Bristol City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray.

Fresh from their 3-0 midweek win over QPR, Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland side return to Wearside this weekend.

We take a look at the key pre-match stats, courtesy of the EFL.

"Sunderland are looking to complete their first league double over Bristol City since the 1909-10 campaign, having won 3-2 earlier this season.

“This is only Bristol City’s second away league game against Sunderland this century – in their other in 2017-18, they won 2-1 under Lee Johnson.

“Sunderland are looking to win three consecutive league games within the top two tiers for the first time since a run of four in May 2014 under Gus Poyet.

“Bristol City are unbeaten in their last five away league games (W2 D3), picking up more points (9) than in their previous 10 such games (8 – W2 D2 L6).

“After winning three of his first five league games against Bristol City as a manager between 2007 and 2011 (D1 L1), Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has only won two of his last 13 league meetings with the Robins (D5 L6).”

Sunderland Under-21s in action

Sunderland’s second string host Derby County at Eppleton on Monday night (KO 7pm).

Ahead of the game, lead U21 coach Graeme Murty said: “These young players aren’t going to be the finished article – we’ve had 15 and 16-year-olds starting games and they need that nurture and development. It’s our job to help educate them, they can learn how to see games out, and we need to continue to give a good account of ourselves in the last six league games.

