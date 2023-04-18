Huddersfield Town dangermen Sunderland need to stop including ex-transfer target

Neil Warnock's men sit 19th in the table after a brilliant run which has seen propel themselves up the table, from joint bottom of the league just over a month ago.

Wins against Middlesbrough and Watford will show Sunderland that they will need to be at the top of their game to beat the Terriers on Wearside on Tuesday evening.

Huddersfield as a team have tended to play through the middle for the majority of the season and more recently have been changing systems dependent on their opponents.

Sunderland host Huddersfield Town tonight.

However, here we look at three players that could cause Sunderland the most problems.

Matty Pearson

Pearson is primarily a centre-back who can play on the right side of defence if needed, something which he has done under Warnock. The former Luton Town man has scored four goals in his last five games and is the club’s second top scorer this term with five.

Standing at 6ft 3in, Pearson is a real threat from set-pieces which is very useful for the Terriers who have scored 34% of their goals this season from dead balls.

Jack Rudoni

Former AFC Wimbledon man, Rudoni was linked with a move to Sunderland in the summer after an impressive 2021/22 season but opted to sign for the Terriers instead.

Rudoni is an attacking midfielder but he can play in a deeper role as well out on the left-wing providing some useful versatility for manager Warnock. The 21-year-old has scored two goals and provided five assists this season for Huddersfield, both goals and an assist have come in his last three games.

Michal Helik

Polish international Helik has been Huddersfield’s key man this season, averaging a 7.07 rating across 32 games according to FotMob.com.