The Terriers have struggled so far during this season but picked up a much-needed win over Millwall on Saturday while Sunderland drew 1-1 with Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Yuta Nakayama netted the winning goal for Huddersfield Town, which was the first strike that the Terriers have scored since September after Sorba Thomas’ set-piece lead to the unlikely goal.

“We really focussed on building from the Middlesbrough performance, being really solid and compact unit, and the guys were defending from the front to the back really strong,” Fotheringham said to Huddersfield Town’s website.

Mark Fotheringham.

“We looked really dangerous on the counter-attack and we dealt with all aspects of Millwall’s play and with the counterattacks, we should’ve scored more.

“I’ve told the lads to go and enjoy their day tomorrow, and we’ve got a very big, important game against Sunderland here at home coming up and hopefully we can go and get back-to-back wins, that’s what we’re working towards.”

“I’m really pleased with them. We’ve had a full week to building up to the game and as I’ve said, the more training sessions we can get with the team and with the staff, the more intensity we can put into them and you’ll start to see a difference.