News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Huddersfield 0 Sunderland 2: Highlights Alex Pritchard and Amad Diallo goals gives Cats win

Sunderland beat Huddersfield Town 2-0 at The John Smith’s Stadium to move up to 12th in the Championship.

By Joe Nicholson
18 minutes ago

After a goalless first half in terrible weather conditions, the Black Cats came under pressure after the break.

Yet it was the visitors who took the lead in the 55th minute when Alex Pritchard scored against his former club.

Manchester United loanee Amad then added a second in stoppage time.

Luke O'Nien

Most Popular

Here’s how the game played out:

LIVE: Huddersfield 0 Sunderland 2 (Pritchard, 55) (Amad, 90+4)

Key Events

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, O’Nien, Wright, Batth, Cirkin, Evans (Ba, 61), Embleton (Neil, 61), Roberts (Matete, 80), Pritchard (Bennette, 90), Amad, Dajaku (Simms, 45)
  • Subs: Bass, Hume, Ba, Matete, Neil, Bennette, Simms
  • Huddersfield XI: Nicholls, Spencer, Ruffels, Helik, Nakayama (Diarra, 45), Kasumu (Mahoney, 70), Camara, Jackson, Rudoni, Holmes, Rhodes (Ward, 62)
  • Subs: Bilokapic, Mbete, Boyle, Diarra, Mahoney, Russell, Ward
Show new updates
Wednesday, 02 November, 2022, 23:13

Reaction from Tony Mowbray

Wednesday, 02 November, 2022, 21:50

Reaction from The John Smith’s Stadium

Wednesday, 02 November, 2022, 21:45

Full-Time: Huddersfield 0 Sunderland 2

Wednesday, 02 November, 2022, 21:47

90+4’ GOAALLLL AMAD!!!

Simms sets up Amad on the break and the latter makes it 2-0 with a low finish.

Wednesday, 02 November, 2022, 21:40

90+3’ Wide from Ruffels

Ruffels sends Rudoni’s cross wide.

Wednesday, 02 November, 2022, 21:39

90+1’ Pritchard makes way

Pritchard leaves the field and is once again booed by the home fans, while the Sunderland supporters chant his name.

Bennette is finally on.

Wednesday, 02 November, 2022, 21:38

FIVE minutes added time

Wednesday, 02 November, 2022, 21:36

88’ He can’t continue

Jackson is now being stretchered off and has been replaced by Will Boyle.

Wednesday, 02 November, 2022, 21:34

87’ Ba booked

Ba is booked for a late tackle on Jackson which has left the Huddersfield player on the floor.

The home fans were calling for a red.

Wednesday, 02 November, 2022, 21:34

85’ Wide from Jackson

Sunderland aren’t there yet.

Rudoni does well again to set up Jackson who skewed his shot wide.

Bennette is coming on for Sunderland.

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Black CatsHuddersfieldSunderlandManchester United