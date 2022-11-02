Huddersfield 0 Sunderland 2: Highlights Alex Pritchard and Amad Diallo goals gives Cats win
Sunderland beat Huddersfield Town 2-0 at The John Smith’s Stadium to move up to 12th in the Championship.
After a goalless first half in terrible weather conditions, the Black Cats came under pressure after the break.
Yet it was the visitors who took the lead in the 55th minute when Alex Pritchard scored against his former club.
Manchester United loanee Amad then added a second in stoppage time.
Here’s how the game played out:
LIVE: Huddersfield 0 Sunderland 2 (Pritchard, 55) (Amad, 90+4)
Key Events
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, O’Nien, Wright, Batth, Cirkin, Evans (Ba, 61), Embleton (Neil, 61), Roberts (Matete, 80), Pritchard (Bennette, 90), Amad, Dajaku (Simms, 45)
- Subs: Bass, Hume, Ba, Matete, Neil, Bennette, Simms
- Huddersfield XI: Nicholls, Spencer, Ruffels, Helik, Nakayama (Diarra, 45), Kasumu (Mahoney, 70), Camara, Jackson, Rudoni, Holmes, Rhodes (Ward, 62)
- Subs: Bilokapic, Mbete, Boyle, Diarra, Mahoney, Russell, Ward
Reaction from Tony Mowbray
Reaction from The John Smith’s Stadium
Full-Time: Huddersfield 0 Sunderland 2
90+4’ GOAALLLL AMAD!!!
Simms sets up Amad on the break and the latter makes it 2-0 with a low finish.
90+3’ Wide from Ruffels
Ruffels sends Rudoni’s cross wide.
90+1’ Pritchard makes way
Pritchard leaves the field and is once again booed by the home fans, while the Sunderland supporters chant his name.
Bennette is finally on.
FIVE minutes added time
88’ He can’t continue
Jackson is now being stretchered off and has been replaced by Will Boyle.
87’ Ba booked
Ba is booked for a late tackle on Jackson which has left the Huddersfield player on the floor.
The home fans were calling for a red.
85’ Wide from Jackson
Sunderland aren’t there yet.
Rudoni does well again to set up Jackson who skewed his shot wide.
Bennette is coming on for Sunderland.