Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eddie Howe says that Kieran Trippier could yet be involved in Saturday's FA Cup third round Wear-Tyne derby, but striker Callum Wilson has been ruled out of the game.

Trippier missed the 4-2 defeat to Liverpool but will have a late fitness test on Friday ahead of the trip to Sunderland. Wilson is expected to be absent until Howe's side travel to Aston Villa in the Premier League at the end of the month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"With Kieran, we're going to give him a late test today and see how he is tomorrow," he said. "[Wilson is] not too bad but it'll be enough to keep him out of this game and our next game but hopefully he'll be back for Aston Villa. It's been a good week for us, since the Liverpool game the lads have trained well. We know the importance of the fixture and what it means to everybody so we're ready and hopefully we can give the best account of ourselves.

"Hopefully we can say we're at full pelt for the weekend. That's how we have to look, there are no excuses."

Howe is otherwise selecting from the same squad as the defeat to Liverpool, in which Jamal Lascelles made his return from injury as a second-half substitute.

Newcastle United's list of absentees from the game is a lengthy one: Nick Pope, Sandro Tonali, Matt Targett, Jacob Murphy, Harvey Barnes, Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Elliot Anderson, Joe Willock, Javier Manquillo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite that, Sunderland head coach Michael Beale said earlier this week that no one at the club was under any illusions as to the scale of the task that awaited that them on Saturday: "I think this is the first week that they've had a breather as well, they've had three games a week which is different for a lot of the squad than maybe previous year.

"That has taken its a toll as has done with many a squad that has the European games as well as the domestic schedule. I think our focus is on ourselves, it would be wrong of us to look at the team they put out at Liverpool and think it's going to be anything other than a really, really tough game."