How youthful is Alex Neil's Sunderland squad? (Picture by FRANK REID)

How ‘youthful’ is Sunderland’s squad compared with their Championship rivals Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City?

How youthful is Alex Neil’s squad compared with the rest of the Championship?

By Joe Buck
Friday, 17th June 2022, 12:04 pm

Sunderland’s return to the Championship won’t be an easy one. The division looks a tough one to navigate with plenty of sides capable of being promoted this year - such is the quality of the league.

So what will be the recipe for success for Alex Neil? Will he look to add experience to his squad to help with their return to the Championship?

Or will he opt to trust in youth and build the club for the future?

It is a fine balance for Neil to navigate in the transfer market, but what foundations does he already have to build from?

Here, courtesy of data from Transfermarkt, we rank each Championship squad from the side that had the oldest average age last year, to the youngest squad overall and see where Neil’s squad ranks.

1. Burnley

Average age of squad last season = 29.6

2. Millwall

Average age of squad last season = 28.2

3. Birmingham City

Average age of squad last season = 27.4

4. Watford

Average age of squad last season = 27.4

