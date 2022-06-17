Sunderland’s return to the Championship won’t be an easy one. The division looks a tough one to navigate with plenty of sides capable of being promoted this year - such is the quality of the league.

So what will be the recipe for success for Alex Neil? Will he look to add experience to his squad to help with their return to the Championship?

Or will he opt to trust in youth and build the club for the future?

It is a fine balance for Neil to navigate in the transfer market, but what foundations does he already have to build from?

Here, courtesy of data from Transfermarkt, we rank each Championship squad from the side that had the oldest average age last year, to the youngest squad overall and see where Neil’s squad ranks.

Do any of these surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know:

1. Burnley Average age of squad last season = 29.6 Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

2. Millwall Average age of squad last season = 28.2 Photo: Cameron Smith Photo Sales

3. Birmingham City Average age of squad last season = 27.4 Photo: Harry Trump Photo Sales

4. Watford Average age of squad last season = 27.4 Photo: Clive Rose Photo Sales