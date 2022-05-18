Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland take on Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, May 21 with the winner securing promotion to the Championship.

The Black Cats will be backed by around 40,000 fans in the capital and there is set to be another impressive flag display to greet the players.

Here, we caught up with The Spirit of 37 to hear their plans for the game and find out how fans can help:

Sunderland fans.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The display for the Sheffield Wednesday game went down a treat! You must all be really pleased with it?

“The first leg display went better than any of us could have imagined. We knew it would look good, but until it actually happens it’s hard to really appreciate the size and scale of it.

"The atmosphere ahead of kick-off was electric, I’ve not heard the place like that for years and years. In what was such a tight game, hopefully the extra 5% needed to win came from the fans. They were brilliant.”

Since then, you've sprung into action again and have raised even more money this time around. How much are we looking at and how will it be used?

“The current total sits at around £11,000. We have brand new items currently in production at our printers in Pallion, and we’ve spent a small fortune on putting on the biggest display Wembley will have ever seen. No one (not club or fan led) have ever covered the whole end.

How can people get in touch to volunteer?

“We already have enough volunteers for Wembley, however anyone wanting to help out next season at the Stadium of Light need only message us on Twitter. We’re always looking to expand our volunteer pool.

What will people have to do when they arrive at Wembley for the displays to be successful?

“In terms of this weekend, we’d ask all fans to be in their seats by 1440 at the latest. Let’s get that place absolutely rocking, be prepared to sing your hearts out and give the lads your all.