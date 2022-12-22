Sunderland have made it to the halfway stage of the Championship season in relatively good shape.
One point from their last two games has represented a disappointing start to the festive period but to be relatively clear of the bottom three and still just about within striking distance of the play-off places is clearly a decent effort for a newly-promoted side.
Throw in a change of head coach and some key injuries, and it’s a case of job relatively well done with hopefully some more exciting days to come in the second half of the season.
But how have a generally young and inexperienced squad at the level handled it so far? Who has taken a major step forward, who will be hoping for more moving forward and who might well benefit from a loan move next month?
As we do every season, we’ve gone through the squad to reflect on their progress at the halfway stage to find some answers…
1. ANTHONY PATTERSON
Has had an outstanding start to life in the Championship - all things considered. Barely erred, made some good stops and is fast improving both his distribution and his command of his box. Still plenty of improving to do, but it has been an incredible rise over the last year. Has not looked out of place at all. A
2. ALEX BASS
Knew when he arrived that he would have to be patient for opportunities and his team’s early exit from the Carabao Cup didn’t help his cause. Took his chances to impress in U21s football, even scoring a late equaliser at St James Park. C-
3. NIALL HUGGINS
It might seem strange to say it’s been a successful half-season when the full back has made just one appearance, but there will have been times during his long lay-off when he will have doubted when that would happen. It came much sooner than planned, and to play nearly 100 minutes in a win against a powerful Birmingham side was a major achievement. Now the big challenge is to push past the established players on a regular basis. In his favour is that Mowbray has tried to sign him in the past, and clearly rates him. C+
4. DENNIS CIRKIN
Made a really strong start to the season, with the role on the left of a back three seemingly perfectly suited for him. Injury has limited opportunities a touch since then, and Aji Alese has emerged as a really strong competitor within the squad. Will play plenty of football in the second half of the season - a top talent and one who Sunderland will surely be thinking about a new contract for (he has 18 months left currently). B
