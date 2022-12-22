3. NIALL HUGGINS

It might seem strange to say it’s been a successful half-season when the full back has made just one appearance, but there will have been times during his long lay-off when he will have doubted when that would happen. It came much sooner than planned, and to play nearly 100 minutes in a win against a powerful Birmingham side was a major achievement. Now the big challenge is to push past the established players on a regular basis. In his favour is that Mowbray has tried to sign him in the past, and clearly rates him. C+

Photo: FRANK REID