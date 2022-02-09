Right-back Trai Hume made his Black Cats debut, while Jay Matete and Jack Clarke were handed their first starts for the club following January moves.

We’ve taken a closer look at their performances.

Trai Hume

Right-back Trai Hume made his Sunderland debut at Cheltenham. Picture by FRANK REID

One of the few positives after another abject team performance was Hume’s encouraging debut.

The 19-year-old right-back signed for Sunderland on January 4 but hadn’t even featured off the bench since.

We had heard positive reports about the teenager, yet clearly there is a jump from playing in the Northern Irish Premiership for Linfield to playing for Sunderland in League One.

Yet Hume didn’t look out of place at Cheltenham, registering more touches than any other player on the pitch (88) and providing an outlet on the right.

Cheltenham’s game plan in the first half revolved around switching the play out to their wing-backs while operating in a 3-5-2 formation, yet Hume saw out his defensive duties against Robins wideman Ben Williams, making five tackles in total.

The right-back position has been a problem for Sunderland in recent weeks, with Niall Huggins sidelined with a long-term back injury, Bailey Wright out with a calf issue and Carl Winchester struggling for form.

Hume could, therefore, receive more game time in the coming weeks.

Jack Clarke

In challenging circumstances, the Tottenham loanee had looked bright after coming off the bench against Bolton and Doncaster.

It was therefore no surprise to see the 21-year-old start at Cheltenham on the left flank.

Clarke’s inclusion almost paid off immediately as the winger cut inside onto his favoured right foot and sent a low shot wide after just four minutes.

The tricky winger was the best player on the pitch in the opening half an hour, delivering a cross for Ross Stewart before the striker’s head hit the bar – although the linesman’s flag had been raised for offside – while also setting up Corry Evans for another shot at goal.

Yet Sunderland posed less of a threat in the second half as they began to sit on their 1-0 lead and invite pressure.

Clarke received 10 passes in the first half and completed five successful dribbles, yet his influence decreased significantly after the break, with the winger collecting just two passes and making one attempted dribble.

He was then the player to make way for Jermain Defoe as the visitors searched for a late equaliser.

Jay Matete

Central midfield is another area where Sunderland have looked short of options in recent weeks.

Matete has played regularly for Fleetwood this season and impressed at this level, yet expectations will clearly be elevated on Wearside.

The 20-year-old replaced Dan Neil in the starting XI at Cheltenham and looked tidy on the ball in the first half, even if most of his passes – he completed 38 of 47 attempts (81 per cent) – were directed sideways and kept things ticking over.

The midfielder also brought some much-needed physicality into the engine room, but did allow Cheltenham midfielder Elliot Bonds to run past him before the equaliser.

