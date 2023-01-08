How to watch the FA Cup fourth-round draw as Sunderland join Leeds United, Wigan, Swansea and Bristol City
Sunderland secured their spot in the fourth round of the FA Cup after securing a 2-1 away to Shrewsbury Town.
Tony Mowbray’s side were denied a penalty in the first half when Patrick Roberts was brought down and instead booked for diving.
The visitors dominated the second half but couldn’t make a breakthrough, before Matthew Pennington opened the scoring for the hosts from a corner.
Sunderland then scored two stoppage-time goals as Ross Stewart and Luke O’Nien turned the match around.
When does the FA Cup fourth round draw take place?
The fourth round ties will be drawn at around 4.05pm on Sunday, January 8 by Emile Heskey and Karen Bardsley.
How can I watch the FA Cup fourth round draw?
The draw is televised live on BBC One ahead of the third round tie between Manchester City and Chelsea. Fans can also watch the draw via the FA’s official Twitter and Facebook pages.
How much prize money is on offer in the FA Cup fourth and third rounds?
Sunderland earned £105,000 after their third round win. The prize money rises to £120,000 in the fourth round and £225,000 in the fifth.
When do FA Cup fourth round ties take place?
The fourth round is scheduled to be played between Friday, 27 January and Monday, January 30.
What are the ball numbers for the FA Cup fourth round draw?
The ball numbers for the FA Cup fourth round are as follows:
1 Preston North End
2 Brighton & Hove Albion
3 Chesterfield or West Bromwich Albion
4 Manchester City or Chelsea
5 Stockport County or Walsall
6 Boreham Wood or Accrington Stanley
7 Tottenham Hotspur
8 Derby County or Barnsley
9 Cardiff City or Leeds United
10 West Ham United
11 Burnley
12 Wrexham
13 Norwich City or Blackburn Rovers
14 Aston Villa or Stevenage
15 Luton Town or Wigan Athletic
16 Oxford United or Arsenal
17 Fleetwood Town
18 Liverpool or Wolverhampton Wanderers
19 Grimsby Town
20 Blackpool
21 Leicester City
22 Forest Green Rovers or Birmingham City
23 Bristol City or Swansea City
24 Hartlepool United or Stoke City
25 Fulham
26 Southampton
27 Sheffield United
28 Sunderland
29 Sheffield Wednesday
30 Manchester United
31 Reading
32 Ipswich Town