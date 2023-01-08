Tony Mowbray’s side were denied a penalty in the first half when Patrick Roberts was brought down and instead booked for diving.

The visitors dominated the second half but couldn’t make a breakthrough, before Matthew Pennington opened the scoring for the hosts from a corner.

Sunderland then scored two stoppage-time goals as Ross Stewart and Luke O’Nien turned the match around.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 12: Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray reacts on the sidelines during the Sky Bet Championship between Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion at Stadium of Light on December 12, 2022 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

When does the FA Cup fourth round draw take place?

The fourth round ties will be drawn at around 4.05pm on Sunday, January 8 by Emile Heskey and Karen Bardsley.

How can I watch the FA Cup fourth round draw?

The draw is televised live on BBC One ahead of the third round tie between Manchester City and Chelsea. Fans can also watch the draw via the FA’s official Twitter and Facebook pages.

How much prize money is on offer in the FA Cup fourth and third rounds?

Sunderland earned £105,000 after their third round win. The prize money rises to £120,000 in the fourth round and £225,000 in the fifth.

When do FA Cup fourth round ties take place?

The fourth round is scheduled to be played between Friday, 27 January and Monday, January 30.

What are the ball numbers for the FA Cup fourth round draw?

The ball numbers for the FA Cup fourth round are as follows:

1 Preston North End

2 Brighton & Hove Albion

3 Chesterfield or West Bromwich Albion

4 Manchester City or Chelsea

5 Stockport County or Walsall

6 Boreham Wood or Accrington Stanley

7 Tottenham Hotspur

8 Derby County or Barnsley

9 Cardiff City or Leeds United

10 West Ham United

11 Burnley

12 Wrexham

13 Norwich City or Blackburn Rovers

14 Aston Villa or Stevenage

15 Luton Town or Wigan Athletic

16 Oxford United or Arsenal

17 Fleetwood Town

18 Liverpool or Wolverhampton Wanderers

19 Grimsby Town

20 Blackpool

21 Leicester City

22 Forest Green Rovers or Birmingham City

23 Bristol City or Swansea City

24 Hartlepool United or Stoke City

25 Fulham

26 Southampton

27 Sheffield United

28 Sunderland

29 Sheffield Wednesday

30 Manchester United

31 Reading