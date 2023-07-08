News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

How to stream Sunderland vs South Shields and Sunderland vs Gateshead for free

How to watch Sunderland's pre-season games against South Shields and Gateshead.

By James Copley
Published 8th Jul 2023, 10:32 BST- 1 min read

Sunderland face pre-season friendlies against South Shields at Mariners Park and Gateshead at Gateshead International Stadium today.

The Black Cats are set to play two matches back-to-back, with half the squad facing South Shields (12:30pm kick-off) and half the squad facing Gateshead (4pm kick-off) later in the day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Both games will see a mix of first-team and youth-team players be involved as they gain valuable minutes ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Sunderland still have several players unavailable due to injuries which were sustained during the last campaign but have announced that both games will be streamed for free. Supporters can simply follow this link to watch both clashes.

Most Popular

The Black Cats have also stated that they have been advised that the broadcasting infrastructure in place at both stadiums could lead to challenges in relation to connectivity.

A statement on safc.com added: "We hope this allows as many fans as possible to view our return to action this weekend and if technical difficulties are experienced, we apologise in advance and appreciate your understanding."

Related topics:SunderlandSouth ShieldsGatesheadSupporters