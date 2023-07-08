Sunderland face pre-season friendlies against South Shields at Mariners Park and Gateshead at Gateshead International Stadium today.

The Black Cats are set to play two matches back-to-back, with half the squad facing South Shields (12:30pm kick-off) and half the squad facing Gateshead (4pm kick-off) later in the day.

Both games will see a mix of first-team and youth-team players be involved as they gain valuable minutes ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Sunderland still have several players unavailable due to injuries which were sustained during the last campaign but have announced that both games will be streamed for free. Supporters can simply follow this link to watch both clashes.

The Black Cats have also stated that they have been advised that the broadcasting infrastructure in place at both stadiums could lead to challenges in relation to connectivity.