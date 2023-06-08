News you can trust since 1873
SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus looks on from the directors box during the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Semi Final 1st Leg match between Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday at Stadium of Light on May 06, 2022 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

How the wealth of Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus compares to Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool - photo gallery

How does the estimated wealth of Kyril Louis Dreyfus compare to clubs in the Premier League?
By James Copley
Published 8th Jun 2023, 08:00 BST

Stewart Donald is no longer a shareholder at Sunderland after selling his remaining stake to Louis-Dreyfus and Juan Sartori.

After stepping down as Black Cats chairman in 2020, Donald’s shares in Sunderland have gradually decreased, with the figure reduced to 9% earlier this year.

Donald has insisted he has had no active part in decision-making at Sunderland in recent years, and that his involvement was purely in funding where required.

Yet the businessman has now exited Sunderland’s shareholder group entirely, with Louis-Dreyfus increasing his stake to 64% (up from 58%) and Sartori increasing his stake to 36% (up from 33%).

Earlier this year Donald stated his desire to return to Eastleigh FC, where he was the club’s chairman before leaving for Sunderland in 2018.

His tenure as Black Cats owner and majority shareholder ended acrimoniously due to widespread fan discontent due to matters on and off the pitch.

But how does Louis-Dreyfus’ and Sartori’s rumoured personal wealth compare to owners in the Premier League as Sunderland prepare to take on the Championship again next season? (Note that data is comprised with Leeds, Leicester and Southampton still in the Premier League pre-relegation)

Owner = Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF) — rumoured net worth = £320billion

1. 1st: Newcastle United

Owner = Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF) — rumoured net worth = £320billion Photo: PAUL ELLIS

Owner = Sheikh Mansour — rumoured net worth = £23.2billion

2. 2nd: Manchester City

Owner = Sheikh Mansour — rumoured net worth = £23.2billion Photo: Francois Nel

Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter, Hansjoerg Wys — rumoured net worth = £10.9billion

3. 3rd: Chelsea

Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter, Hansjoerg Wys — rumoured net worth = £10.9billion Photo: Catherine Ivill

Owner = Shahid Khan — rumoured net worth = £7.4billion

4. 4th: Fulham

Owner = Shahid Khan — rumoured net worth = £7.4billion Photo: IAN KINGTON

