The Qatar World Cup 2022 is coming to an end after four weeks of football.

France and Argentina will face-off to see who will be crowned champions on Sunday afternoon. Both teams bounced back from disappointing group stage defeats to reach the final.

The final will be the 64th game of the tournament – one that started with hosts Qatar losing 2-0 against Ecuador on Sunday, November 20.

Sunderland had two representatives at the tournament with Jewison Bennette and Bailey Wright representing Costa Rica and Australia respectively.

Bennette’s side fell at the group stage, despite beating Japan and giving Germany a scare in their final group game. Australia, however, did progress from their group but were defeated by eventual finalists Argentina in the Round of 16.

Adding to Bennette and Wright’s participation were nine former Sunderland players that also featured at the tournament. Here, we take a look at how every former Black Cat fared at the 2022 Qatar World Cup:

1. Jordan Henderson - England After starting the tournament on the bench, Henderson soon became an important part of England's midfield and his experience alongside Jude Bellingham helped the Borussia Dortmund man shine during their run to the Quarter-Finals.

2. Jordan Pickford - England Pickford played every minute of England's journey to the final 8. He conceded just four goals in total, keeping three consecutive clean-sheets against USA, Wales and Senegal in between the Iran opener and France defeat.

3. Jonny Williams - Wales Wales disappointed in Qatar and failed to progress out of their group. Williams cannot be blamed for their early exit however, with the former Black Cat failing to register a single minute on the pitch.

4. DeAndre Yedlin - USA USA did progress out of the group however, after two draws and a win over Iran. They fell to Netherlands in the Round of 16 with DeAndre Yedlin, now at Inter Miami, making two substitute appearances.