Their four games away from the Stadium of Light under new management has yielded six points in total, including one win over Wigan Athletic and three draws against AFC Wimbledon, Lincoln City and Charlton Athletic.

The Black Cats are one of a number of sides right in the mix for a playoff spot this season and with big away games with Oxford United and Plymouth Argyle on the horizon, it’s likely that their work away from Wearside could determine their fate this season.

But how have they generally performed away from home this campaign? And will their previous results in away games give supporters hope that they can have a successful end to the season?

Here, we take a look at how the League One table would look if only games away from home counted this season:

Do these standings shock you? Follow us on Twitter and Facebook and let us know there.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. Crewe Alexandra - 24th Record away from home this season: Played = 19, Won = 2, Drawn = 3, Lost = 14, Points = 9 (-23 GD) Photo: James Chance Photo Sales

2. Morecambe - 23rd Record away from home this season: Played = 20, Won = 2, Drawn = 4, Lost = 14, Points = 10 (-27 GD) Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

3. Doncaster Rovers - 22nd Record away from home this season: Played = 20, Won = 3, Drawn = 3, Lost = 14, Points = 12 (-31 GD) Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

4. Accrington Stanley - 21st Record away from home this season: Played = 19, Won = 3, Drawn = 4, Lost = 12, Points = 13 (-24 GD) Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales