Alex Pritchard

How the Championship wage bills at Sunderland, Burnley, Reading & Co compare - according to Football Manager 2023: in pictures

Football Manager 2023 has provided some interesting information for the virtual reality world after it estimated each Championship club’s weekly wage.

By James Copley
6 minutes ago

Popular managerial simulation game Football Manager 2023 is now available to the public. The Beta version has been tested out and now those on Mac and PC, as well as Nintendo Switch and XBOX Series X, can play the game.

We’ve taken a look at the Sunderland and their second-tier opposition to discover how Football Manager have estimated each club’s weekly wages. NOTE: These numbers are estimated by the popular game and are not real-life counts.

1. Norwich City

FM 23 estimated weekly wage bill: £743,323; Highest estimated paid player: Teemu Pukki (£50,000); Lowest estimated paid player: Jonathan Rowe (£2,000)

Photo: Nathan Stirk

2. Burnley

FM 23 estimated weekly wage bill: £540,529; Highest estimated paid player: Jay Rodriguez (£33,000); Lowest estimated paid player: Will Norris (£3,500)

Photo: Alex Livesey

3. Sheffield United

FM 23 estimated weekly wage bill: £496,646; Highest estimated paid player: Rhian Brewster (£36,000); Lowest estimated paid player: Daniel Jebbison (£650)

Photo: Morgan Harlow

4. Watford

FM 23 estimated weekly wage bill: £475,345; Highest estimated paid player: Ismaila Sarr (£38,500); Lowest estimated paid player: Joseph Hungbo (£1,000)

Photo: Ryan Hiscott

BurnleyFootball ManagerSunderland
