How the Championship wage bills at Sunderland, Burnley, Reading & Co compare - according to Football Manager 2023: in pictures
Football Manager 2023 has provided some interesting information for the virtual reality world after it estimated each Championship club’s weekly wage.
Popular managerial simulation game Football Manager 2023 is now available to the public. The Beta version has been tested out and now those on Mac and PC, as well as Nintendo Switch and XBOX Series X, can play the game.
We’ve taken a look at the Sunderland and their second-tier opposition to discover how Football Manager have estimated each club’s weekly wages. NOTE: These numbers are estimated by the popular game and are not real-life counts.
Page 1 of 6