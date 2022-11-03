After a goalless first half in terrible weather conditions, the Black Cats came under pressure at the start of the second half. Yet it was the visitors who took the lead ten minutes after the interval when Alex Pritchard scored against his former club. Manchester United loanee Amad then added a second in stoppage time.
But how does the average of Sunderland’s squad compare to their Championship rivals and how does that number correlate with league positions? Here, we take a look:
HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 02: Amad Diallo of Sunderland scores the second goal and celebrates with team mates during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Sunderland at John Smith's Stadium on November 2, 2022 in Huddersfield, United Kingdom.
Amad Diallo of Sunderland scores the second goal and celebrates with teammates during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Sunderland. Photo by Ian Horrocks
2. Wigan Athletic
The average of Wigan's squad is currently 28.7 years old. Data courtesy of leading scouting platform Wyscout. Wigan are currently 22nd in the Championship after the latest round of fixtures.
3. Reading
The average of Reading's squad is currently 27.2 years old. Data courtesy of leading scouting platform Wyscout.
4. West Bromwich Albion
The average of West Brom's squad is currently 27 years old. Data courtesy of leading scouting platform Wyscout. West Brom are currently 23rd in the Championship after the latest round of fixtures.
