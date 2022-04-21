Sunderland were very active in both the summer and winter transfer windows, strengthening the squad in all areas of the pitch as they push for promotion.

Automatic promotion hopes may have been dashed, however, their January arrivals are breathing life back into the Black Cats’ playoff hopes with just three games of the regular season to go.

The belief in modern football is that the more a team spends on transfers, the higher they will finish in the league table, however, is that the case for League One this season?

To discover this, here, using the latest data provided by Transfermarkt, we rank the each League One club’s estimated net spend this season from the side that has spent the least to the most:

(Note: these are all estimated values with ‘arrivals’ and ‘departures’ including loan players that have both left and returned to the club)

1. Shrewsbury Town Arrivals: 15 - Departures: 19 - Expenditure: £0 - Income: £3.69million - Net Spend: -£3.69million Photo: John Powell Photo Sales

2. Oxford United Arrivals: 17 - Departures: 16 - Expenditure: £0 - Income: £1.44million - Net Spend: -£1.44million Photo: Richard Heathcote Photo Sales

3. Rotherham United Arrivals: 17 - Departures: 21 - Expenditure: £0 - Income: £1.17million - Net Spend: -£1.17million Photo: Warren Little Photo Sales

4. Accrington Stanley Arrivals: 21 - Departures: 18 - Expenditure: £0 - Income: £1.13million - Net Spend: -£1.13million Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales