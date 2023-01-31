The January transfer window deadline is approaching and Sunderland have been active in the market.

Following a successful summer window which saw the Black Cats add great quality and depth to their squad as they embarked on their first season back in the Championship since their disastrous 2017/18 campaign, the Black Cats have strengthened once again this month.

Pierre Ekwah, Joe Gelhardt and Isaac Lihadji have all joined Tony Mowbray’s side this month as they embark on an unlikely push for the Championship play-off places - and there could be one or two more deals to be concluded before the deadline passes.

Here, using figures provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at the net spend of every Championship club over the past two transfer windows.

Do any of these figures surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

(note: the figures have been converted from euros to sterling)

Watford have made a reported £38.53million on transfers over the last two windows.

Burnley have made a reported £31.38million on transfers over the last two windows.

Middlesbrough have made a reported £16.68million on transfers over the last two windows.

Huddersfield Town have made a reported £9.93million on transfers over the last two windows.