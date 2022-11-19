Who is the most valuable member of Tony Mowbray’s squad?

This season has seen numerous Black Cats players step-up and impress as Sunderland battle through injuries to key players throughout the side, but particularly up-front with both Ellis Simms and Ross Stewart missing large chunks of the season,

At various times, Jack Clarke, Patrick Roberts, Jewison Bennette and Amad Diallo have all made an impact in games to help their side get valuable points in their return to the Championship.

But who is Sunderland’s MVP? Who just misses out on that title? And how do they compare with the rest of the Championship?

Here, we take a look at the Championship’s Most Valuable Players, according to Transfermarkt, and rank where three of Sunderland’s most valuable players rank alongside their main Championship rivals.

Watford The Championship's MVP is Watford's Ismaila Sarr who is valued at £22million. His teammate Joao Pedro follows in second with a valuation of £20million. Imran Louza rounds off their top three with a £9million valuation.

Norwich City Max Aarons is Norwich's MVP with a valuation of £18million. Josh Sargent's fantastic season in-front of goal has seen his valuation soar to £12million. In third place is Todd Cantwell whose valuation currently stands at £8million.

Blackburn Rovers Unsurprisingly, Ben Brereton Diaz tops Blackburn's valuations. The Chilean is valued at £16million - £11million more than their next two entries in the list. Tyler Morton and Tyrhys Dolan are both valued at £5million.

Sheffield United Sander Berge has been valued as Sheffield United's MVP with a £16million valuation. Anel Ahmedhodzic (£10million) and John Egan (£7million) complete the set for the Blades.