Following the sale of Denver Hume in January, the 19-year-old was the Black Cats’ only recognised left-back during his first season in senior football.

For that reason, while the likes of Callum Doyle and Dan Neil were taken out of the firing line, new Sunderland boss Alex Neil was unable to give Cirkin a break.

Following an impressive start to the campaign, the defender’s form, like most in the squad, had clearly dipped.

Dennis Cirkin playing for Sunderland against Lincoln. Picture by FRANK REID.

That was one of several dilemmas Neil faced during his first few weeks in the job, yet the issue no longer appears a pressing one – partly down to Cirkin’s resurgence, and partly down to a change of system.

Sunderland’s switch to a back three and wing-backs has seen Cirkin take on a new role on the left of the three-man rearguard.

Neil was wary the Black Cats were leaving themselves vulnerable to counter attack upon his arrival, and has highlighted the extra mobility which Cirkin and Carl Winchestre offer to combat that.

When Cirkin appeared at his best earlier in the season he was also a constant attacking threat from left-back, making regular forays forward to give his side an outlet.

But, as shown by his performance at Lincoln on Saturday, his new role doesn’t completely restrict the player’s offensive attributes.

Cirkin was still able to drive forward with the ball on the left, even if he was operating a little narrower compared to when he was playing on the left of a back four.

With Jack Clarke often providing the width in the left-wing-back position, there was regular space for Cirkin to exploit further infield.

There was a moment in the first half when the teenager charged forward before teeing up Clarke on the flank, allowing the latter to cut inside and cross for Ross Stewart, who was inches away from the delivery.

It’s a run Cirkin continued to make and in stoppage-time the defender turned provider, when his cross for Stewart forced an outstanding save from Lincoln goalkeeper Jordan Wright.

This was also Sunderland’s fourth clean sheet in five games, with Cirkin contributing at both ends of the pitch.

