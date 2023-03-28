Sunderland are among the Championship’s biggest spenders this season.

Their return to the Championship facilitated a busy summer transfer window as the Black Cats squad was strengthened in almost all departments.

After a good start to the season, Sunderland entered the January window with genuine hopes of finishing in a play-off place and once again added to their squad.

Sunderland were by no means the only side to be active in both markets this summer, but they were among some of the division’s biggest spenders.

But who have been the biggest spenders this season? And which side has made the most in profit on transfers?

Here, using figures provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at the net spend of every Championship club over the past two transfer windows.

Do any of these figures surprise you?

(note: the figures have been converted from euros to sterling)

