News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
4 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
7 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
9 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
9 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
9 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

How Sunderland’s surprising transfer net spend compares to Sheffield United, West Brom, Middlesbrough & Co: photo gallery

Sunderland are among the Championship’s biggest spenders this season.

By Joe Buck
Published 28th Mar 2023, 14:46 BST

Their return to the Championship facilitated a busy summer transfer window as the Black Cats squad was strengthened in almost all departments.

After a good start to the season, Sunderland entered the January window with genuine hopes of finishing in a play-off place and once again added to their squad.

Sunderland were by no means the only side to be active in both markets this summer, but they were among some of the division’s biggest spenders.

But who have been the biggest spenders this season? And which side has made the most in profit on transfers?

Here, using figures provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at the net spend of every Championship club over the past two transfer windows.

Do any of these figures surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

(note: the figures have been converted from euros to sterling)

This is how Sunderland's net spend on transfers this season compares with their Championship rivals (Picture by FRANK REID)

1. Dan Ballard joined Sunderland in the summer

This is how Sunderland's net spend on transfers this season compares with their Championship rivals (Picture by FRANK REID) Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Watford have made a reported £36.93million on transfers over the last two windows.

2. Watford

Watford have made a reported £36.93million on transfers over the last two windows. Photo: Richard Heathcote

Photo Sales
Burnley have made a reported £33.62million on transfers over the last two windows.

3. Burnley

Burnley have made a reported £33.62million on transfers over the last two windows. Photo: Ashley Allen

Photo Sales
Stoke City have made a reported £14.94million on transfers over the last two windows.

4. Stoke City

Stoke City have made a reported £14.94million on transfers over the last two windows. Photo: Naomi Baker

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Sheffield UnitedWest BromSunderlandBlack Cats