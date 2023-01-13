The January transfer window is here and Sunderland have another chance to strengthen their squad.

The summer window saw the Black Cats add great quality and depth to their squad as they embarked on their first season back in the Championship since their disastrous 2017/18 campaign.

Leon Dajaku, Patrick Roberts and Jack Clarke all had their temporary stays made into permanent ones at the Stadium of Light with Alex Bass, Aji Alese, Abdoullah Ba, Jewison Bennette and Daniel Ballard also added to the squad.

Ellis Simms, Edouard Michut and Amad Diallo were also signed on-loan to boost Tony Mowbray’s squad.

Here, using figures provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at the net spend of every Championship club during the 2022/23 summer transfer window.

(note: the figures have been converted from euros to sterling)

1. Burnley Burnley made a reported profit of £42.41million in the summer window.

2. Watford Watford made a reported profit of £39.91million in the summer window.

3. Middlesbrough Middlesbrough made a reported profit of £15.18million in the summer window.

4. Huddersfield Town Huddersfield Town made a reported profit of £9.67million in the summer window.