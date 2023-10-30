News you can trust since 1873
Dan Neil celebrates after scoring for Sunderland against Norwich City. Picture by FRANK REIDDan Neil celebrates after scoring for Sunderland against Norwich City. Picture by FRANK REID
How Sunderland’s stunning weekend attendance compares to Leeds, Man Utd, Aston Villa and others: Gallery

The highest attendance figures from this weekend’s games in England from the Premier League and Championship.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 29th Oct 2023, 12:30 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 11:54 GMT

Sunderland got back to winning ways with a 3-1 win over Norwich on Saturday – with another big crowd in attendance at the Stadium of Light.

Tony Mowbray’s side had to come from behind after Hwang Ui-jo’s opener, before goals from Trai Hume, Dan Neil and Jack Clarke gave the hosts all three points.

Here the highest attendance figures from the top two English divisions over the weekend showing where Sunderland and clubs rank:

A crowd of 28,924 watched Southampton's win over Birmingham at St Mary's after goals from Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Carlos Alcaraz and Adam Armstrong for the hosts.

1. (13th) Southampton 3 Birmingham 1

A crowd of 28,924 watched Southampton's win over Birmingham at St Mary's after goals from Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Carlos Alcaraz and Adam Armstrong for the hosts. Photo: GLYN KIRK

A crowd of 29,027 saw Ipswich come from a goal down to win 3-2 against Plymouth at Portman Road.

2. (12th) Ipswich 3 Plymouth 2

A crowd of 29,027 saw Ipswich come from a goal down to win 3-2 against Plymouth at Portman Road. Photo: Ashley Allen

A crowd of 29,038 saw Sheffield Wednesday record their first Championship win of the season with a 2-0 victory over Rotherham at Hillsborough. Owls striker Michael Smith scored both goals for the hosts.

3. (11th) Sheffield Wednesday 2 Rotherham 0

A crowd of 29,038 saw Sheffield Wednesday record their first Championship win of the season with a 2-0 victory over Rotherham at Hillsborough. Owls striker Michael Smith scored both goals for the hosts. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

A crowd of 31,550 watched Fulham come from behind to draw 1-1 against Brighton at the American Express Stadium, with Joao Palhinha scoring the equaliser.

4. (10th) Brighton 1 Fulham 1

A crowd of 31,550 watched Fulham come from behind to draw 1-1 against Brighton at the American Express Stadium, with Joao Palhinha scoring the equaliser. Photo: Steve Bardens

