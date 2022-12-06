Attendances at the Stadium of Light this season rank among the very biggest in the country.

Sunderland’s 3-0 win over Millwall on Saturday was just their third win in front of their own supporters this season. After being away from the Stadium of Light for just shy of a month during the break for the Qatar World Cup, the Black Cats returned with a bang.

Goals from Amad Diallo, Ellis Simms and Alex Pritchard secured a fantastic win for Tony Mowbray’s side, one that moved Sunderland into the top-half of the Championship table. 37,012 people were in attendance on Saturday lunchtime, but what do Sunderland’s attendances look like across the season?

Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at the top 20 attendances in England so far this season to see where Sunderland rank.

Do any of these figures surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1. Manchester United Average league attendance at Old Trafford this season = 74,184 Photo: Ash Donelon Photo Sales

2. West Ham Average league attendance at the London Stadium this season = 62,449 Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

3. Tottenham Hotspur Average league attendance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this season = 61,667 Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

4. Arsenal Average league attendance at the Emirates Stadium this season = 60,135 Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales