This is how Sunderland's attendances this season compare with the rest of the country (Picture by FRANK REID)

How Sunderland’s stunning home attendances compare with Leeds United, Newcastle United, Sheffield United & Co - fan photo gallery

Attendances at the Stadium of Light this season rank among the very biggest in the country.

By Joe Buck
5 minutes ago

Sunderland’s 3-0 win over Millwall on Saturday was just their third win in front of their own supporters this season. After being away from the Stadium of Light for just shy of a month during the break for the Qatar World Cup, the Black Cats returned with a bang.

Goals from Amad Diallo, Ellis Simms and Alex Pritchard secured a fantastic win for Tony Mowbray’s side, one that moved Sunderland into the top-half of the Championship table. 37,012 people were in attendance on Saturday lunchtime, but what do Sunderland’s attendances look like across the season?

Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at the top 20 attendances in England so far this season to see where Sunderland rank.

Do any of these figures surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1. Manchester United

Average league attendance at Old Trafford this season = 74,184

Photo: Ash Donelon

2. West Ham

Average league attendance at the London Stadium this season = 62,449

Photo: Julian Finney

3. Tottenham Hotspur

Average league attendance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this season = 61,667

Photo: Justin Setterfield

4. Arsenal

Average league attendance at the Emirates Stadium this season = 60,135

Photo: Marc Atkins

