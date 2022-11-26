How Sunderland’s stunning Championship home attendances compare with Leeds United, Newcastle United, Chelsea & Co - fan photo gallery
Attendances at the Stadium of Light this season rank among the very biggest in the country.
Sunderland are back at the Stadium of Light next Saturday when they host Millwall in the first Championship game to be played following the break for the group stages of the Qatar World Cup. Tony Mowbray’s side would move into the top-half with a win in-front of their home supporters, but that is something they have struggled to do this campaign.
They have won just once at home since August and have registered just two wins on their home turf all campaign – with both of those coming against fellow newly-promoted teams.
Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at the top 20 attendances in England so far this season to see where Sunderland rank.
