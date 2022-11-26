Attendances at the Stadium of Light this season rank among the very biggest in the country.

Sunderland are back at the Stadium of Light next Saturday when they host Millwall in the first Championship game to be played following the break for the group stages of the Qatar World Cup. Tony Mowbray’s side would move into the top-half with a win in-front of their home supporters, but that is something they have struggled to do this campaign.

They have won just once at home since August and have registered just two wins on their home turf all campaign – with both of those coming against fellow newly-promoted teams.

Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at the top 20 attendances in England so far this season to see where Sunderland rank.

1. Manchester United Average league attendance at Old Trafford this season = 74,184 Photo: Ash Donelon Photo Sales

2. West Ham Average league attendance at the London Stadium this season = 62,447 Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

3. Tottenham Hotspur Average league attendance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this season = 61,667 Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

4. Arsenal Average league attendance at the Emirates Stadium this season = 60,135 Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales