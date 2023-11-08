Sunderland are one of the best supported sides in the Championship

It is no secret that Sunderland have the largest average home attendance in the Championship but how does their away support compare? The Black Cats have had a loyal following at all of their away games so far this term, with the most recent trip last weekend's frustrating 0-0 draw at Swansea City.

Tony Mowbray's side had a man advantage for 60 minutes after Charlie Patino's red card but could not make it count despite 25 shots and 72 per cent possession. They welcome Birmingham City to the Stadium of Light on Saturday in their final outing before the November international break.