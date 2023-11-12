News you can trust since 1873
How Sunderland's stunning Championship attendances compare to Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Leicester City & more - gallery

Sunderland treated their supporters to a second-straight home win on Saturday

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 12th Nov 2023, 17:00 GMT

Sunderland fans had plenty of reasons to smile on Saturday as another big Stadium of Light crowd was treated to a 3-1 victory over Birmingham City. It is the Black Cats' second-straight win on home soil, after winning by the same scoreline against Norwich City at the end of October.

Jobe Bellingham put the hosts ahead after 17 minutes but Koji Miyoshi hit back for Birmingham on the half-hour mark. A Dion Sanderson own goal and Adil Aouchiche strike in the second half proved the difference as Tony Mowbray's side now sit sixth in the table heading into the international break.

Following Sunderland's latest home win, we have looked at the average home attendance of every Championship side so far this season. Here's how the Black Cats rank compared to the rest of the division...

Average home attendance - 10,684

1. Rotherham United

Average home attendance - 10,684

Average home attendance - 15,733

2. Blackburn Rovers

Average home attendance - 15,733

Average home attendance - 15,922

3. Millwall

Average home attendance - 15,922

Average home attendance - 16,162

4. QPR

Average home attendance - 16,162

