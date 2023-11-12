Sunderland fans had plenty of reasons to smile on Saturday as another big Stadium of Light crowd was treated to a 3-1 victory over Birmingham City. It is the Black Cats' second-straight win on home soil, after winning by the same scoreline against Norwich City at the end of October.

Jobe Bellingham put the hosts ahead after 17 minutes but Koji Miyoshi hit back for Birmingham on the half-hour mark. A Dion Sanderson own goal and Adil Aouchiche strike in the second half proved the difference as Tony Mowbray's side now sit sixth in the table heading into the international break.