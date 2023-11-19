Sunderland are the best supported team in the Championship but how do their attendances compare to Premier League sides?

Sunderland boast the biggest home attendance in the Championship as Tony Mowbray's side battle for a play-off spot and for a return to the Premier League. The Black Cats treated their home supporters to a 3-1 home win over Birmingham City prior to the international break, and they sit sixth in the table ahead of a trip to Plymouth Argyle next weekend.

Sunderland were relegated from the top flight in 2017 and then suffered another demotion as they dropped into League One. They were promoted to the second tier in 2021 and last season they reached the play-offs but lost to eventual winners Luton Town. Fans will be hoping they can go one better this season.

As Sunderland eye a return to the top flight, we have looked at how their home attendance compares to every Premier League and Championship side. Take a look...