Attendances at the Stadium of Light this season rank among the very biggest in the country.

After league and cup journeys to the capital, Sunderland returned to the Stadium of Light when they hosted Fulham in their FA Cup replay on Wednesday night.

Unfortunately for the Black Cats, the Cottagers showed their class and held off Sunderland’s spirited fightback to progress.

Tony Mowbray’s side now have solely the league to concentrate on and return to the Stadium of Light when they host Paul Ince’s Reading on Saturday.

A win for Sunderland would greatly strengthen their play-off ambitions, but defeat could see their opponents move to within a point by the end of play.

Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at the top league attendances in England so far this season to see where Sunderland rank.

Sunderland fans This is where Sunderland's attendances this season rank across the country

Middlesbrough Average league attendance at the Riverside this season = 25,102

Ipswich Town Average league attendance at Portman Road this season = 25,711

Norwich City Average league attendance at Carrow Road this season = 26,785