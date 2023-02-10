News you can trust since 1873
How Sunderland’s stunning 38,000+ attendances compare with Leeds, Everton, Aston Villa & Co - fan photo gallery

Attendances at the Stadium of Light this season rank among the very biggest in the country.

By Joe Buck
1 hour ago

After league and cup journeys to the capital, Sunderland returned to the Stadium of Light when they hosted Fulham in their FA Cup replay on Wednesday night.

Unfortunately for the Black Cats, the Cottagers showed their class and held off Sunderland’s spirited fightback to progress.

Tony Mowbray’s side now have solely the league to concentrate on and return to the Stadium of Light when they host Paul Ince’s Reading on Saturday.

A win for Sunderland would greatly strengthen their play-off ambitions, but defeat could see their opponents move to within a point by the end of play.

Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at the top league attendances in England so far this season to see where Sunderland rank.

Do any of these figures surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1. Sunderland fans

This is where Sunderland's attendances this season rank across the country (Picture by FRANK REID)

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Middlesbrough

Average league attendance at the Riverside this season = 25,102

Photo: George Wood

3. Ipswich Town

Average league attendance at Portman Road this season = 25,711

Photo: Stephen Pond

4. Norwich City

Average league attendance at Carrow Road this season = 26,785

Photo: Stephen Pond

