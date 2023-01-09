News you can trust since 1873
Just shy of 44,000 people attended Sunderland's Boxing Day win over Blackburn Rovers (Picture by FRANK REID)

How Sunderland’s stunning 37,000+ home attendances compare with Leeds, Arsenal, Everton & Co - fan photo gallery

Attendances at the Stadium of Light this season rank among the very biggest in the country, with Sunderland returning to home soil this weekend when the Championship returns.

By Joe Buck
2 hours ago

The Stadium of Light was full of festive cheer on Boxing Day as Sunderland defeated Blackburn Rovers courtesy of a late Ellis Simms strike. The Everton man added to Ross Stewart’s first-half equaliser to seal all three points on that ocassion.

With back-to-back away games against Wigan Athletic and Blackpool following that game Sunderland don’t make another appearance at the Stadium of Light until January 14 when Russel Martin brings his Swansea City side to Wearside.

Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at the top attendances in England so far this season to see where Sunderland rank.

Do any of these figures surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1. Manchester United

Average league attendance at Old Trafford this season = 74,102

Photo: OLI SCARFF

2. West Ham

Average league attendance at the London Stadium this season = 62,449

Photo: Stephen Pond

3. Tottenham Hotspur

Average league attendance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this season = 61,667

Photo: Alex Pantling

4. Arsenal

Average league attendance at the Emirates Stadium this season = 60,133

Photo: David Price

