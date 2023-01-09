Attendances at the Stadium of Light this season rank among the very biggest in the country, with Sunderland returning to home soil this weekend when the Championship returns.

The Stadium of Light was full of festive cheer on Boxing Day as Sunderland defeated Blackburn Rovers courtesy of a late Ellis Simms strike. The Everton man added to Ross Stewart’s first-half equaliser to seal all three points on that ocassion.

With back-to-back away games against Wigan Athletic and Blackpool following that game Sunderland don’t make another appearance at the Stadium of Light until January 14 when Russel Martin brings his Swansea City side to Wearside.

Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at the top attendances in England so far this season to see where Sunderland rank.

Do any of these figures surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1. Manchester United Average league attendance at Old Trafford this season = 74,102 Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

2. West Ham Average league attendance at the London Stadium this season = 62,449 Photo: Stephen Pond Photo Sales

3. Tottenham Hotspur Average league attendance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this season = 61,667 Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

4. Arsenal Average league attendance at the Emirates Stadium this season = 60,133 Photo: David Price Photo Sales