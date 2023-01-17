Attendances at the Stadium of Light this season rank among the very biggest in the country.

40,001 fans were in attendance at the weekend as Sunderland made their long-awaited return to the Stadium of Light - although the majority of them would leave disappointed after the Swans sealed a 3-1 win over the ten men of Sunderland.

The Black Cats’ home form has seen them pick up 16 points from 13 games in front of their own fans this season - something Tony Mowbray will want to improve for the remainder of the season if Sunderland want to make good on their early season promise and finish in and around the play-off places.

Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at the top attendances in England so far this season to see where Sunderland rank.

1. Manchester United Average league attendance at Old Trafford this season = 74,176

2. West Ham Average league attendance at the London Stadium this season = 62,451

3. Tottenham Hotspur Average league attendance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this season = 61,665

4. Arsenal Average league attendance at the Emirates Stadium this season = 60,157