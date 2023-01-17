News you can trust since 1873
Where Sunderland's attendances this season rank across the country (Picture by FRANK REID)

How Sunderland’s stunning 37,000+ attendances compare with Leeds, Chelsea, Everton & Co - fan photo gallery

Attendances at the Stadium of Light this season rank among the very biggest in the country.

By Joe Buck
4 hours ago

40,001 fans were in attendance at the weekend as Sunderland made their long-awaited return to the Stadium of Light - although the majority of them would leave disappointed after the Swans sealed a 3-1 win over the ten men of Sunderland.

The Black Cats’ home form has seen them pick up 16 points from 13 games in front of their own fans this season - something Tony Mowbray will want to improve for the remainder of the season if Sunderland want to make good on their early season promise and finish in and around the play-off places.

Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at the top attendances in England so far this season to see where Sunderland rank.

Do any of these figures surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1. Manchester United

Average league attendance at Old Trafford this season = 74,176

Photo: OLI SCARFF

2. West Ham

Average league attendance at the London Stadium this season = 62,451

Photo: Stephen Pond

3. Tottenham Hotspur

Average league attendance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this season = 61,665

Photo: Alex Pantling

4. Arsenal

Average league attendance at the Emirates Stadium this season = 60,157

Photo: David Price

