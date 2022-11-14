Sunderland have won just twice at the Stadium of Light this season with victories over Rotherham United in August and Wigan Athletic last month the only times supporters have seen their side secure all three points at home.

They tasted defeat against Cardiff City last time out on their home turf with Sunderland entering the break for the Qatar World Cup sat in 15th place in the Championship table.

Their next scheduled home game following this break will take place on Saturday December 3 against Millwall - a 12.30pm kick-off at home to Millwall.

Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at the top 20 attendances in England so far this season to see where Sunderland rank.

1. Manchester United Average league attendance at Old Trafford this season = 74,184 Photo: Ash Donelon Photo Sales

2. West Ham Average league attendance at the London Stadium this season = 62,447 Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

3. Tottenham Hotspur Average league attendance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this season = 61,667 Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

4. Arsenal Average league attendance at the Emirates Stadium this season = 60,135 Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales