How Sunderland’s stunning 36,000+ home attendances compare with Leeds United, Newcastle United, Arsenal & Co - fan photo gallery
Attendances at the Stadium of Light this season rank among the very biggest in the country.
Sunderland have won just twice at the Stadium of Light this season with victories over Rotherham United in August and Wigan Athletic last month the only times supporters have seen their side secure all three points at home.
They tasted defeat against Cardiff City last time out on their home turf with Sunderland entering the break for the Qatar World Cup sat in 15th place in the Championship table.
Their next scheduled home game following this break will take place on Saturday December 3 against Millwall - a 12.30pm kick-off at home to Millwall.
Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at the top 20 attendances in England so far this season to see where Sunderland rank.
Do any of these figures surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there: