Attendances at the Stadium of Light this season rank among the very biggest in the country.

Sunderland made a thumping return to the Stadium of Light with a 3-0 win over Millwall last weekend. Goals from Amad Diallo, Alex Pritchard and Ellis Simms wrapped up a fantastic victory for the Black Cats.

Next up for Sunderland is a clash with West Brom on Wearside with a win for Tony Mowbray’s side, against the team he managed for three years between 2006-2009, would see Sunderland end the day in 7th place, just one point and one place outside the playoffs. However, it will be a tough clash against a Baggies side with renewed optimism following Carlos Corberan’s appointment.

Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at the top 20 attendances in England so far this season to see where Sunderland rank.

1. Manchester United Average league attendance at Old Trafford this season = 74,184 Photo: Ash Donelon Photo Sales

2. West Ham Average league attendance at the London Stadium this season = 62,449 Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

3. Tottenham Hotspur Average league attendance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this season = 61,667 Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

4. Arsenal Average league attendance at the Emirates Stadium this season = 60,135 Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales