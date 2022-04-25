Alex Neil’s side brushed off their opponents in what could have been a tricky end of season encounter against a side that had very little to play for.

Saturday’s match was the penultimate fixture at the Stadium of Light this season with a home game against Rotherham United and a trip to Morecambe to come this week.

It was another big crowd on Wearside, but where does their attendance of 32,500 rank in comparison to the rest of the weekend’s football?

All four of the Premier League’s top four were at home this weekend, as well as some big Championship clubs, but Sunderland’s attendances still hold-up against some of the country’s elite.

Here, we take a look at England’s biggest attendances this weekend and see where Sunderland rank in comparison.

(note: only attendance figures of over 20,000 are eligible to make this list)

1. Amex Stadium = N/A The attendance figures for Brighton’s clash with Southampton have not been released. Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales

2. The Hawthorns = 22,160 West Brom and Coventry City played out a goalless draw on Saturday as both sides prepare for another season in the Championship next term. Photo: Clive Mason Photo Sales

3. Pride Park = 22,753 Despite Derby County’s relegation to League One having already been confirmed, 22,753 watched on as Wayne Rooney’s side returned to their home ground. Bristol City triumphed 3-1. Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

4. Bramall Lane = 26,802 The Blades are continuing their promotion push with 26,802 people witnessing Sheffield United’s 1-0 win over Cardiff City. Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales