Alex Neil’s side brushed off their opponents in what could have been a tricky end of season encounter against a side that had very little to play for.
Saturday’s match was the penultimate fixture at the Stadium of Light this season with a home game against Rotherham United and a trip to Morecambe to come this week.
It was another big crowd on Wearside, but where does their attendance of 32,500 rank in comparison to the rest of the weekend’s football?
All four of the Premier League’s top four were at home this weekend, as well as some big Championship clubs, but Sunderland’s attendances still hold-up against some of the country’s elite.
Here, we take a look at England’s biggest attendances this weekend and see where Sunderland rank in comparison.
(note: only attendance figures of over 20,000 are eligible to make this list)