How Sunderland's starting XI would look with only players over the age of 23

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - MAY 22: A Sunderland fan celebrates after the first Sunderland goal during the Sky Bet League One Play-off Semi Final 2nd Leg match between Sunderland and Lincoln City at Stadium of Light on May 22, 2021 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Sunderland made nine new signings over the summer as they look to finally return to the Championship – and only two of them were over the age of 23.

A brilliant window saw the Black Cats bring in the likes of Callum Doyle, Dennis Cirkin and the German duo of Leon Dajaku and Ron-Thorben Hoffman.

Lee Johnson had adopted a youthful approach ahead of the 2021-22 season after years of bringing in players based on their experience such as previous signings in Joel Lynch, Laurens De Bock and Josh Scowen.

Lee Burge was Sunderland's first choice keeper last season but has been dislodged from his spot following the loan signing of Ron-Thorben Hoffman from Bayern Munich. The 28-year-old will struggle to get back into the Black Cats' starting XI and has only featured once in the Carabao Cup since the German's arrival.

The Black Cats new-look very young starting XI have been brilliant for them this season and has so far proven to be the correct decision.

So, if Sunderland were to get rid of all of their players that are aged 23 and under, how would the starting XI look? Would they still have a chance of winning the league? We take a look...

Carl Winchester has become Sunderland's first choice right-back this season despite primarily being a midfielder. The 28-year-old has kept out the Black Cats' defender Niall Huggins, who joined from Leeds United in the summer.

At 29 Bailey Wright is one of the oldest players in Sunderland's new-look very youthful defence. The centre-back has mainly been used as a late sub this season and is likely to struggle to tie down a regular spot in the starting XI given the superb form of Tom Flanagan and Callum Doyle.

At 29, Flanagan looked set for a season in the bench as Lee Johnson brought in a host of young defenders, however the centre-back has been superb at the back for Sunderland and is one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Lynden Gooch was once one of Sunderland's rising stars but is now 25-years-old - old in comparison to the club's new batch of youngsters! The American has been in-and-out of the starting XI over the past few seasons and is yet to display regular form that confirms his permanent spot in the team. If Sunderland were to get rid of their youngsters then Gooch would be forced to play in a LWB role - with Dennis Cirkin, Denver Hume and Niall Huggins all 23 or below.

Luke O'Nien is still only 26 but is one of the leaders of a very youthful group. The former Wycombe Wanderers man signed a contract extension in July and has been a regular in Sunderland's midfield this season.

Aiden O'Brien joined Sunderland last year and is one of the oldest members of the squad at 28. The former Millwall forward has struggled for regular game time this season, despite a superb hat-trick in the Carabao Cup in August.

Alex Pritchard has struggled for game time since joining Sunderland in the summer and is yet to register a goal or an assist for the club. The 28-year-old has struggled for form over the last few years and will hope he is able to redeem himself now that he has moved to Wearside.

Despite turning 35 last April, Aiden McGeady has been a permanent fixture in Sunderland's starting XI for years now and has been one of their best players. While he hasn't been quite his usual self this campaign, the Scotsman has aged like fine wine over the past few seasons.