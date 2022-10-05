News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
This is how Sunderland’s staggering attendances this season compare with their Championship rivals (Picture by Frank Reid)

How Sunderland’s staggering Championship attendances this season compares with Sheffield United, Middlesbrough & Co

Sunderland have recorded back-to-back goalless draws at the Stadium of Light.

By Joe Buck
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 4:59 pm

Despite these shutouts against Preston North End and Blackpool, the Black Cats are still being roared on by an average attendance of over 34,000 at home this season as Tony Mowbray's side navigate their way through their first season back in the Championship after a four-year absence.

A trip to south Wales is up next for Sunderland before they return to Wearside to face fellow promoted side Wigan Athletic on October 15.

In all, Cats fans have three home games to look forward to before the break for the Qatar World Cup in November.

Here, using data courtesy of Football Web Pages, we take a look at the attendances of every Championship club so far this season to see where Sunderland rank alongside their rivals.

Do any of these figures shock you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1. 24) Luton Town

The average attendance at Kenilworth Road this season stands at: 9,698

Photo: Catherine Ivill

Photo Sales

2. 23) Rotherham United

The average attendance at the AESSEAL New York Stadium this season stands at: 10,203

Photo: Malcolm Couzens

Photo Sales

3. 22) Blackpool

The average attendance at Bloomfield Road this season stands at: 11,626

Photo: Lewis Storey

Photo Sales

4. 21) Wigan Athletic

The average attendance at the DW Stadium this season stands at: 12,079

Photo: Jan Kruger

Photo Sales
Sheffield UnitedStadium of LightBlackpoolPreston North EndWales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6