Despite these shutouts against Preston North End and Blackpool, the Black Cats are still being roared on by an average attendance of over 34,000 at home this season as Tony Mowbray's side navigate their way through their first season back in the Championship after a four-year absence.

A trip to south Wales is up next for Sunderland before they return to Wearside to face fellow promoted side Wigan Athletic on October 15.

In all, Cats fans have three home games to look forward to before the break for the Qatar World Cup in November.

Here, using data courtesy of Football Web Pages, we take a look at the attendances of every Championship club so far this season to see where Sunderland rank alongside their rivals.

24) Luton Town The average attendance at Kenilworth Road this season stands at: 9,698

23) Rotherham United The average attendance at the AESSEAL New York Stadium this season stands at: 10,203

22) Blackpool The average attendance at Bloomfield Road this season stands at: 11,626

21) Wigan Athletic The average attendance at the DW Stadium this season stands at: 12,079