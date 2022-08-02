In their return to the Championship after a four year absence, Alex Neil’s side secured a point thanks to Jack Clarke’s early strike.

Although they couldn’t hold on for the win, it was a tremendous atmosphere on Wearside as Black Cats supporters, aided by a pre-match flag display, made their voices heard as they tried to roar their team to victory.

Victor Gyokeres’ late leveller meant they had to settle for a share of the spoils on Sunday, but nevertheless, it was an encouraging return to the second-tier for Sunderland.

Here, we take a look at the highest EFL attendances this weekend to see where Sunderland’s crowd for the game with Coventry City ranks.

1. Edgeley Park - 10,011 Stockport’s long-awaited return to the football league got off to a disastrous start as 10,011 people watched Dave Challinor’s side go 3-0 down to Barrow. A second-half resurgence was not enough to avoid defeat. Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

2. New York Stadium - 10,454 Rotherham United will be hoping this Championship campaign ends differently to their last few visits to the second-tier. 10,454 watched on as the Millers secured a solid 1-1 draw with Swansea City. Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

3. Bloomfield Road - 10,831 10,831 were in attendance for Michael Appleton’s first game back in charge of Blackpool. A 1-0 win was secured by Callum Connolly’s early strike. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4. Ewood Park - 14,315 Jon Dahl Tomasson’s first game in charge of Blackburn Rovers was watched by 14,315 people at Ewood Park. Lewis Travis’ wonder strike was enough to secure the home side all three points. Photo: Nigel Roddis Photo Sales