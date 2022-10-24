How Sunderland’s staggering 37,000+ Championship attendances this season compares with Sheffield United, West Brom & Co - photo gallery
Sunderland have routinely been backed by fantastic support at the Stadium of Light this season.
The Black Cats tasted another defeat in-front of their home support on Saturday, going down 4-2 against Vincent Kompany’s Burnley.
Four unanswered strikes from the visitors condemned Sunderland to their second defeat on their home turf this season, despite strikes from Amad Diallo and Dan Neil putting the hosts in a promising position heading into the break.
The result may not have gone the way the majority of fans wanted on Saturday, however, as usual, the Stadium of Light was packed-out with Black Cats fans roaring on their side throughout.
Here, using data courtesy of Transfermarkt, we take a look at the attendances of every Championship club so far this season to see where Sunderland rank alongside their rivals.
Do any of these figures shock you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there: