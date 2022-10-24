News you can trust since 1873
This is how Sunderland's attendances this season compare across the Championship (Picture by FRANK REID)

How Sunderland’s staggering 37,000+ Championship attendances this season compares with Sheffield United, West Brom & Co - photo gallery

Sunderland have routinely been backed by fantastic support at the Stadium of Light this season.

By Joe Buck
4 minutes ago

The Black Cats tasted another defeat in-front of their home support on Saturday, going down 4-2 against Vincent Kompany’s Burnley.

Four unanswered strikes from the visitors condemned Sunderland to their second defeat on their home turf this season, despite strikes from Amad Diallo and Dan Neil putting the hosts in a promising position heading into the break.

The result may not have gone the way the majority of fans wanted on Saturday, however, as usual, the Stadium of Light was packed-out with Black Cats fans roaring on their side throughout.

Here, using data courtesy of Transfermarkt, we take a look at the attendances of every Championship club so far this season to see where Sunderland rank alongside their rivals.

Do any of these figures shock you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1. 24) Luton Town

The average attendance at Kenilworth Road this season stands at: 9,737

Photo: Ryan Pierse

2. 23) Rotherham United

The average attendance at the AESSEAL New York Stadium this season stands at: 10,229

Photo: Malcolm Couzens

3. 22) Blackpool

The average attendance at Bloomfield Road this season stands at: 11,369

Photo: Lewis Storey

4. 21) Wigan Athletic

The average attendance at the DW Stadium this season stands at: 11,822

Photo: Clive Brunskill

