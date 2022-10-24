The Black Cats tasted another defeat in-front of their home support on Saturday, going down 4-2 against Vincent Kompany’s Burnley.

Four unanswered strikes from the visitors condemned Sunderland to their second defeat on their home turf this season, despite strikes from Amad Diallo and Dan Neil putting the hosts in a promising position heading into the break.

The result may not have gone the way the majority of fans wanted on Saturday, however, as usual, the Stadium of Light was packed-out with Black Cats fans roaring on their side throughout.

Here, using data courtesy of Transfermarkt, we take a look at the attendances of every Championship club so far this season to see where Sunderland rank alongside their rivals.

Do any of these figures shock you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1. 24) Luton Town The average attendance at Kenilworth Road this season stands at: 9,737 Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales

2. 23) Rotherham United The average attendance at the AESSEAL New York Stadium this season stands at: 10,229 Photo: Malcolm Couzens Photo Sales

3. 22) Blackpool The average attendance at Bloomfield Road this season stands at: 11,369 Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

4. 21) Wigan Athletic The average attendance at the DW Stadium this season stands at: 11,822 Photo: Clive Brunskill Photo Sales