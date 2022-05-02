A very full and loud Stadium of Light could be the difference between success and failure for the Black Cats in the playoffs and there is no doubt that Alex Neil’s side will hope to feed off the atmosphere on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday both have major injury concerns ahead of Friday night.

Barry Bannan went off in their win over Portsmouth, while Sunderland striker Nathan Broadhead also suffered an injury on the final day.

On Bannan, Owls boss Darren Moore said: “We like to give it 24 to 48 hours to settle down.

“We will then have more of a clear picture.

“Things can settle down in a couple of days.”

Here, using Football Web Pages, we take a look at how the average attendance at the Stadium of Light this season compares with the biggest crowds from throughout the country.

Old Trafford 2021/22 average attendance = 73,139 - league record at home this season = played: 18, won: 9, drawn: 5, lost: 4, points: 32

Emirates Stadium 2021/22 average attendance = 59,714 - league record at home this season = played: 17, won: 11, drawn: 2, lost: 4, points: 35

London Stadium 2021/22 average attendance = 59,088 - league record at home this season = played: 18, won: 9, drawn: 4, lost: 5, points: 31

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 2021/22 average attendance = 55,893 - league record at home this season = played: 17, won: 11, drawn: 1, lost: 5, points: 34