How Sunderland's £37million squad value ranks alongside Championship rivals Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Burnley & Co
How does Tony Mowbray’s squad shape-up compared to their Championship rivals?
By Joe Buck
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 3:37 pm
Sunderland have made their return to the Championship and were active in the summer market to improve their squad.
Here, courtesy of data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at the squad values of each Championship side to see where the squad at Mowbray’s disposal ranks compared to their league rivals.
