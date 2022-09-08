News you can trust since 1873
This is how Sunderland's squad value compares to the rest of the Championship (Picture by FRANK REID)

How Sunderland's £37million squad value ranks alongside Championship rivals Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Burnley & Co

How does Tony Mowbray’s squad shape-up compared to their Championship rivals?

By Joe Buck
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 3:37 pm

Sunderland have made their return to the Championship and were active in the summer market to improve their squad.

Here, courtesy of data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at the squad values of each Championship side to see where the squad at Mowbray’s disposal ranks compared to their league rivals.

Do any of these valuations shock you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

1. Norwich City

Current squad market value = £104.04million — Most Valuable Player = Max Aarons (£19.8million)

Photo: Pete Norton

2. Watford

Current squad market value = £96.98million — Most Valuable Player = Ismaila Sarr (£24.3million)

Photo: Richard Heathcote

3. Sheffield United

Current squad market value = £76.95million — Most Valuable Player = Sander Berge (£14.4million)

Photo: Ryan Pierse

4. West Brom

Current squad market value = £61.29million — Most Valuable Player = Daryl Dike (£9million)

Photo: ANDY JACOBSOHN

