The Black Cats evidently altered their transfer approach to try and sign younger assets from higher-league clubs, rather than players who have experience at League One level.

Many of Sunderland’s new arrivals have impressed, while others have had to wait for their opportunities in the Carabao Cup and Papa John’s Trophy.

Eight of the Black Cats’ additions were under the age of 24, with new captain Corry Evans and Alex Pritchard the only exceptions.

Both Evans and Pritchard have encountered fitness setbacks since their moves to Wearside, while other players such as Manchester City loanee Callum Doyle, 18, and Dennis Cirkin, 19, have become first-team regulars.

We’ve taken a closer look at how each one of Sunderland’s summer signings has fared and given them a grade based on their performances and contributions so far.

1. Callum Doyle: A It's been a really encouraging start for the Manchester City loanee who has performed better than anyone could have anticipated. The 18-year-old has started nine out of 11 league games so far and impressied with his defensive qualities and ability on the ball. The challenge will be maintaining the high standards he's set so far. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. Alex Pritchard: C After missing all of Sunderland's pre-season games due to testing positive for Covid-19, Pritchard was playing catch up with the rest of the squad. He has shown flashes of his ability but the playmaker hopefully has much more to offer. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

3. Corry Evans: B - The new club captain looks like a shrewd addition and brings experience to the middle of the park. An injury setback has meant the 31-year-old has made just four league starts though. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

4. Dennis Cirkin: A - After a slightly tentative start, the 19-year-old full-back has looked like a great find. The former Tottenam left-back is assured defensively and is now posing more of a threat going forward. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales