Sunderland’s squad has undergone a fair amount of changes this season with the club busy in both the summer and winter transfer windows.

And whilst supporters can debate the success of the club’s efforts in each window, what is not up for debate is that Sunderland have one of the strongest squads in the division.

But how does Sunderland’s most valuable starting XI compare with the rest of the league?

Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at the most expensive starting side put out by each club in League One this season and rank them from the starting XI that has the lowest market value, to the starting XI that has the highest market value this season.

1. Accrington Stanley (£945,000) Match: Burton Albion 4 - 0 Accrington Stanley - Starting side: Trafford, Sykes, Nottingham, Amankwah, Rodgers, Conneely, Hamilton, McConville, Pell, Mumbongo, Mansell Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

2. Cambridge United (£1.58 million) Match: Cambridge United 3 - 0 Burton Albion - Starting side: Mitov, Williams, Jones, Masterson, Iredale, Brophy, Digby, O’Neil, Hoolahan, Smith, Ironside Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales

3. AFC Wimbledon (£2.27 million) Match: AFC Wimbledon 0 - 1 Cambridge United - Starting side: Tzanex, Nightingale, Heneghan, Brown, Lawrence, Woodyard, Hartigan, Osew, Rudoni, Cosgrove, Osei Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales

4. Morecambe (£2.41 million) Match: Wigan Athletic 4 - 1 Morecambe - Starting side: Carson, Cooney, O’Connor, Bedeau, Leigh, Diagouraga, McLouglin, Wildig, Connolly, Stockton, Gnahoua Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales