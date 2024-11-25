Sunderland were held to yet another Championship draw on Saturday when Millwall denied them the chance to bank their first win of the month. Thanks to a stoppage time goal from Femi Azeez, the Black Cats were forced to settle for their fourth consecutive draw, despite holding a 1-0 lead for more than 80 minutes at The Den.

Sunderland have not picked up a full three points since their 2-0 win over Oxford United on October 26th. As a result of some surprise results recently, the battle for automatic promotion and the Championship is closer than before. Leeds United, Sunderland and Sheffield United are currently all tied on 32 points each, with just goal difference separating them.

As the promotion fight heats up heading in the final weeks of 2024, we’ve taken a look at the Black Cats’ latest form. Ahead of their next clash against West Brom, we’ve looked at the top ten teams in the Championship as things stand, and how many points they have each picked up from their last six games.

Take a look below at how Sunderland compare to the likes of Leeds, the Blades and others pushing for their ticket to the Premier League next year.

