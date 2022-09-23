How Sunderland's Jewison Bennette fared for Costa Rica as Wolves and Tottenham forwards are also on target
Sunderland winger Jewison Bennette scored twice for Costa Rica during a 2-2 against South Korea as Tottenham forward Son Heung-min netted a late equaliser.
Bennette, 18, earned his seventh cap for his country during a friendly match at Deokyang Eoulim Nuri Stadium in Goyang, with both countries gearing up for this year’s World Cup in Qatar.
South Korea took the lead when Wolves striker Hwang Hee-chan opened the scoring in the 28th minute, before Bennette drew Costa Rica level with a close-range finish.
The Sunderland teenager was alert in the box again to make it 2-1 in the 63rd minute, yet the visitors then had goalkeeper Esteban Alvarado sent off.
With a man advantage, Son managed to equalise for South Korea five minutes from time, scoring with an excellent free-kick.
Bennette will hope to feature again when Costa Rica face Uzbekistan in another friendly match on Tuesday, September 27, their final fixture before the World Cup in November.
Costa Rica have been drawn in a tough group which includes Germany, Spain and Japan.
Read more
Sunderland also have three other players away on international duty, with Trai Hume playing 90 minutes for Northern Ireland Under-21s in a 3-1 defeat by Scotland Under-21s on Thursday.
Black Cats captain Corry Evans is away with the Northern Ireland senior side, as they prepare for Nations League matches against Kosovo (Saturday, November 24) and Greece (Tuesday, September 27).
Midfielder Abdoullah Ba has also been called up for France’s under-20s side for two friendly matches against Tunisia.