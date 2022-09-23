Bennette, 18, earned his seventh cap for his country during a friendly match at Deokyang Eoulim Nuri Stadium in Goyang, with both countries gearing up for this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

South Korea took the lead when Wolves striker Hwang Hee-chan opened the scoring in the 28th minute, before Bennette drew Costa Rica level with a close-range finish.

The Sunderland teenager was alert in the box again to make it 2-1 in the 63rd minute, yet the visitors then had goalkeeper Esteban Alvarado sent off.

Jewison Bennette celebrates after scoring for Costa Rica against South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

With a man advantage, Son managed to equalise for South Korea five minutes from time, scoring with an excellent free-kick.

Bennette will hope to feature again when Costa Rica face Uzbekistan in another friendly match on Tuesday, September 27, their final fixture before the World Cup in November.

Costa Rica have been drawn in a tough group which includes Germany, Spain and Japan.

Sunderland also have three other players away on international duty, with Trai Hume playing 90 minutes for Northern Ireland Under-21s in a 3-1 defeat by Scotland Under-21s on Thursday.

Black Cats captain Corry Evans is away with the Northern Ireland senior side, as they prepare for Nations League matches against Kosovo (Saturday, November 24) and Greece (Tuesday, September 27).